Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Says HSR Waiting Period Expired Related to DiaSorin Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady") announced today that it has acquired The Code Corporation ("Code" or the "Company") for approximately $173 million. Brady will fund the transaction with cash on hand as well as with borrowings on its existing revolving line of credit. Code has forecasted sales of approximately $50 million for Brady's first full fiscal year of ownership, which is for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady anticipates EBITDA from Code of approximately $10 million for the first full fiscal year ending July 31, 2022, inclusive of integration-related costs.