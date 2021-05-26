Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Says HSR Waiting Period Expired Related to DiaSorin Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Israel time) at the offices of Ephraim Abramson & Co., Law Offices, 52 Menahem Begin Rd., Sonol Tower, 12th Floor, Tel Aviv, 6713701, Israel. The primary purpose of the meeting will be to approve the merger and related transactions (collectively, the "Transaction") with SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.