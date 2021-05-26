Cancel
Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Says HSR Waiting Period Expired Related to DiaSorin Merger

StreetInsider.com
 29 days ago

Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that on May 24, 2021, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Babylon To Become Public Company Via $4.2 Billion Merger With Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon"), a world leading, digital-first value-based care company, and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI) ("Alkuri Global"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Babylon and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BBLN". The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
IPO for SPAC Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (MITA) Opens at $9.90

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) and Skillsoft Close SPAC Merger, to Trade Under 'SKIL' on Monday

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, and Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. (Skillsoft), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, have announced today the completion of their business combination and subsequent acquisition of Albert DE Holdings Inc. ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development. The combined company will operate as Skillsoft Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "SKIL" beginning on June 14, 2021.
Mirion Technologies Going Public Through Merger GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) In $2.6 Billion Deal

Mirion Technologies announced it will become a publicly-traded company through a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH, GSAH.U, GSAH WS). These are the details. Mirion Technologies, a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP portfolio company, and a global provider of mission-critical radiation detection and measurement solutions, recently announced...
Brady Corp. (BRC) Acquires Code Corp

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady") announced today that it has acquired The Code Corporation ("Code" or the "Company") for approximately $173 million. Brady will fund the transaction with cash on hand as well as with borrowings on its existing revolving line of credit. Code has forecasted sales of approximately $50 million for Brady's first full fiscal year of ownership, which is for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady anticipates EBITDA from Code of approximately $10 million for the first full fiscal year ending July 31, 2022, inclusive of integration-related costs.
QualTek to Go Public in Merger with Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (ROCR)

Colliers Securities Starts NextGen Acquisition Corp (NGAC) at Buy

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Downgrades Qumu Corp (QUMU) to Hold

Innovid to Become Publicly Listed at Implied $1.3 Billion Valuation via Merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 (IACB)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innovid, the world’s largest independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company will operate under the Innovid name and will trade on a US national exchange. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
CTS Corp. (CTSDF) Acquires ExactlyIT, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX: ) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in...
Crescent Acquisition Corp Class A (CRSA)

MTS (MTSL) Announces 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Merger with SharpLink, Inc. and Related Proposals

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Israel time) at the offices of Ephraim Abramson & Co., Law Offices, 52 Menahem Begin Rd., Sonol Tower, 12th Floor, Tel Aviv, 6713701, Israel. The primary purpose of the meeting will be to approve the merger and related transactions (collectively, the "Transaction") with SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.
Trulieve Announces the Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla, and PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction").
Colfax Corp. (CFX) to Separate Into Two Independent Public Companies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced its intention to separate its fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses into two differentiated, independent, and publicly-traded companies. The separation is intended to be structured in a tax-free manner and is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.