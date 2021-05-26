Cancel
Pultrusion Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the pultrusion market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the pultrusion market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6%. In this market, a utility poles is the highest growth segment by application, whereas consumer goods is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of pultruded products.

