Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

DNA Microarray Market (2021-2025) | Global Demand for DNA Microarray Heightens as Cancer Diagnostics Remains a Hotspot for R&D, Says Fairfield Market Research

Las Vegas Herald
 29 days ago

Increasing application base of microarrays in molecular biology, pharmaceutical target screening, toxicological response profiling, and biomarker identification is driving the global DNA microarray market. With abilities to facilitate the simultaneous comprehensive analysis of numerous genes, DNA microarrays continue to see robust uptake across the clinical laboratories. Alarming rise in the prevalence of cancers across the globe is another strong factor pushing the need for deeper comprehensive R&D, thereby propelling the growth of DNA microarray market. The evolving area of cancer diagnostics is heavily contributing towards the market growth in addition to the growing interest around personalised medicine.

www.lasvegasherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#R D#Fairfield Market Research#List Of Tables Figures#North American#Illumina Inc#Affymetrix Inc#Asian#Pathogendx Inc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Cancer
Related
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Pea Starch Market 2025 | Companies Shifting From West to East in Pea Starch Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

A shift towards gluten-free and vegan products is the key driver in the global pea starch market. Pea starch is a viable alternative to modified starch as it is a clean ingredient. Pea starch finds widespread application in confectionaries, cakes, soups, and sauces. Pea starch has notable thickening and binding characteristics, making it an ideal substitute to gelatine. Furthermore, pea starch is an excellent bioplastic as it is renewable and biodegradable.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, MHospital, Telehospital) Markets 2021-2025 - Surging Video Conferencing Adoption / Involvement Of Technology In ACOs / Employer Merchandising

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital and Telehospital Market) with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the...
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Prefilled Syringes Market 2025 | Companies Must Invest Heavily in Biotech to Remain Competitive in Prefilled Syringes Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Ever-improving drug delivery methods continue to gain popularity in the pharmaceutical industry as advanced medical technology percolates into emerging economies. A breakthrough has been the shift away from traditional syringes to disposable plastic ones and now prefilled syringes. Prefilled syringes are well-suited to injectable diluents and are a safer option as they are disposed after one use. Prefilled syringes are deployed in blood stimulants, vaccines, erythropoietin, and interferons. A surge in demand for convenient, affordable, accurate, and sterile parenteral drug delivery is benefiting stakeholders in the prefilled syringes market.
IndustryMedagadget.com

(PDF) 2021 Research On Deep Learning in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics Market: opportunities, challenges, and future prospects by 2027 | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Deep learning is branch of machine learning that investigates large volumes of organized and unorganized data. The approach also analyzes multi-dimensional and complex data with non-trivial patterns and can be an effective alternative to manual feature engineering. Increasing use of big data and internet has led to generation of huge amount of data in various forms. Such scenario has led to high adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for data analysis in the healthcare sector and development of analytical data-driven models that rely on machine learning. These factors are expected to boost growth of the deep learning in drug discovery and diagnostics market over the forecast period.
Economythedallasnews.net

Plasma Fractionation Market 2025 | Urgent Need to Treat Hemophilia Benefits Companies in Plasma Fractionation Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Plasma-derived medical products have been used for decades to treat clinical diseases. Even though there are more than 30 plasma-derived medications, they are in short supply making them expensive. Several plasma protein concentrates such as gamma globulin to treat immunodeficiency and clotting factor concentrates to treat haemophilia are considered essential medicines by the WHO, ensuring bright prospects for the overall plasma fractionation market.
Industrybostonnews.net

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market 2025 | Essential Oil Segment to Remain at Pole Position in Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, States Fairfield Market Research

An ever-increasing prevalence of animal diseases coupled with a surging demand for meat has compelled animal growers to invest in higher quality feed additives. Phytogenic feed additives, also known as botanicals, are plant-based molecules. Phytogenic feed additives can be further classified into essential oils, tannins, saponins, and flavonoids. Phytogenic feed additive is sometimes included with animal supplement to improve feed quality and animal health. The unabated rise in demand for poultry, fish, and meat is anticipated to fuel the phytogenic feed additives market.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Natural Gas Storage Market 2025 | Companies Tapping Central Asian Reserves to Serve China in Natural Gas Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Excess natural gas produced is either exported to other nations or consumed immediately. Storage systems ensure that the commodity is readily available in the natural gas storage market. Producers often store natural gas to control pricing volatility and function as a hedge, ensuring energy security. The prices of natural gas have been trending downward for the past seven years, compelling producers to invest in natural gas storage facilities.
Economythedallasnews.net

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Gains Momentum as FCEV Sales Heighten: Fairfield Market Research

The global sustainability drive targeting reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels for lower environmental footprint is driving the development of alternative powertrains propelled by fuels. The promising trend of vehicle electrification will be the strongest factors fuelling the demand for fuel cell powertrain technology in the global market. The global fuel cell powertrain market is shaping up rapidly as the commercialisation of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has picked up pace recently as a viable sustainable transport solution. This is further supported by favourable regulatory framework and the necessary electric vehicle infrastructure in developed regions. With the world's leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda pioneering the path towards the alternative fuel powered transportation, the prospects of the fuel cell powertrain market are poised to flourish.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2025 | Strategic Partnerships Essential for Long-term Prosperity in Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Automotive refinish coatings maintain and enhance the appearance and durability of vehicles by shielding them from UV radiation and temperature extremes. The automotive refinish coatings market has been growing at a steady pace since the economic recession of 2008. Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, List...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Sepsis Diagnostics Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Oilfield Analytics Market 2025 | Greater Oil & Gas Extraction from Unconventional Sources Benefits Oilfield Analytics Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

An increasing focus on the Internet of Things (IoT), remote instrumentation, and process automation in the financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries has transformed the oil & gas industry (O&G). As digital oilfields become commonplace, companies seek a data-driven approach through real-time actionable insights that aid performance optimisation and failure prediction rates. Several O&G supermajors are scrutinizing oilfield analytics to minimize downtime, spurring demand in the oilfield analytics market. Although widespread adoption is still some time away, greater integration of large-scale data coupled with improving technology enable even smaller players to consider oilfield analytics.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Markets, 2021-2028 - Highly Competitive Market And Various Strategies Undertaken By Market Entities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vector Type (AAV, Lentivirus), by Workflow, by Application, by End Use, by Disease, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robust Demand for Metallic Shields in North America Aids Automotive Heat Shielding Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

In its latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the world temperature will rise by 3* Celsius by 2100 unless urgent action is taken. The automotive sector accounts for a huge chunk of emissions and national governments have forced carmakers to improve their fuel efficiency figures. Until the year 2017, several original equipment makers (OEMs) had already reduced their carbon emissions and others plan to do so in the near future. This has a compounding effect on ancillary parts such as automotive heat shields.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Protein Microarray Market Multiplies After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Net Revenue by – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Protein Microarray Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Protein Microarray Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Protein Microarray Market.
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Electrosurgical Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025 By Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC. Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application. The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electrosurgical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Medical Cyclotron Market is expected to reach US$ 238.21 Mn With CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027

According to our new research study on "Medical Cyclotron Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Capacity, and End User" the medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020–2027. The increasing prevalence of cancer and growing inclination toward nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are the key forces driving the market growth. However, the high cost of procedures and lack of expertise may hinder the market growth.