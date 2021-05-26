Form 497 JPMORGAN TRUST IV

Writing a will may not be the best course of action for your family. A will does not ensure that the home you worked for your entire life remains in the family nor that your deadbeat son-in-law won’t receive any portion of the assets left to your daughter. Legal documents other than wills, trusts, can provide more protections as you can creatively structure how, to whom, when, under what circumstances, and other criteria to the disbursements of your assets.