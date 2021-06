Since dropping his breakout mixtape So Far Gone, Drake has been a permanent fixture on the charts and at awards shows. Drizzy’s BET Awards numbers alone show just how dominant he’s been since taking the game by storm in 2009. If you count his 3 nominations in 2021, Drake has already won 15 BET Awards out of an incredible 65 nominations. His first wins came in 2010 for Best Male Artist and Best Group alongside Young Money, and his run hasn’t slowed down since. This year, Drake’s up for Best Male Hip Hop artist, yet again, and he’s also in the running for Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for his hits with DJ Khaled (“Popstar”) and Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”). Be sure to catch this year’s Awards on June 27 at 8/9C to see if Drake picks up more for his collection. While we wait for the results, here are fives reasons why Drake won big with BET over the past ten years.