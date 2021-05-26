Internet by Satellite Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Eutelsat, Iridium Communications, Thaicom Public

The Starlink satellite internet service may have the capability to provide users in far-flung regions around the world with high-speed connections before the year ends. SpaceX has deployed 1,800 or so satellites for the Starlink constellation so far. While that number's just a fraction of the 12,000 satellites regulators already approved for the constellation, it's enough to enable worldwide coverage. According to Reuters, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell has revealed at a web conference that the service will be able to offer continuous global coverage once all 1,800 satellites reach their operational orbit. The aerospace corporation expects that to happen as soon as September this year.