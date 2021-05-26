IVF Services Market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 With Max Healthcare; Bloom IVF; CCRM Fertility.; OXFORD FERTILITY; Create Health (Create Fertility); and others

Five patients affected by a fertility clinic lab malfunction have been awarded some $15 million in damages. The incident took place at Pacific Fertility Center, a San Francisco clinic where, in 2018, a defective piece of equipment prematurely thawed more than 3,500 frozen eggs and embryos. According to the Washington Post, the company that manufactured the part—which monitored the temperature of the storage tank—knew it was defective, but failed to recall it or inform the public. For this reason, the manufacturer shouldered 90 percent of the legal responsibility for the malfunction, while jurors held Pacific Fertility Center to account for the remaining 10 percent.