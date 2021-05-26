Cancel
PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: A new appreciation for ‘real people’

By PHYLLIS BRITT Columnist
The Post and Courier
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I had my first experience in more than a year up-close-and-personal with a customer service person, and I must say it was a great experience. As with most people in 2021, we have grown to depend on our phones for everything. Need to take a picture? Despite my training and my wonderful “real” camera, I mostly use my phone. Want to look back at a photo of a grandchild when he/she was born? I pull out my phone – now a photo album. Need to look up who was vice president under Taft? I turn to Google. Time to address those Christmas cards? Addresses are in my phone. Want to call my best friend? I pull up “Susan” in my contacts. (The bad news about that is I no longer have thousands of numbers in my head. I know I can just type that person’s name in my phone, and it will do the work.) Interested in what’s going on in the world? I have e-editions of several news sources at my fingertips. And the biggest one for me is the calendar. I often say to my doctor or my dentist or hairdresser, nail tech, etc., as they try to hand me an appointment card, “No need. If it isn’t in my phone it isn’t going to happen.”

