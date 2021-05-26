Biohacking Market (2021-2025) | Password Pills and Bio-stamps to Transform Biohacking Market in Forecast Period, States Fairfield Market Research
An ever-increasing awareness about biohacking coupled with the prevalence of chronic disease has contributed to the growth of the biohacking market. The technological disruptions caused by the Internet of Things (IoT) have led to the advent of highly sophisticated medical devices in the industry. There is a desire for minimally invasive procedures, resulting in the continued growth observed in the biohacking market.www.lasvegasherald.com