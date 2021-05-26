Zscaler (ZS) Billings Blow Out Expectations and Increase Confidence Ahead of Tougher Comps - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys initiates coverage on CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ: CBOE) with a Underweight rating and a price target of $104.00. The analyst comments "This is a relative call as we see more attractive growth prospects elsewhere. While we like the strategic pivot to non-transactional revenues, increased focus on retail customers,as well as globalizing their transactional revenues, we think those initiatives are longer-tailed, will take time to scale given entrenched competitors and in some cases face more mature end markets (i.e., in cash equities). We see near-term investment spend pressuring margins and could suggest upward bias to expenses over the next several years. We also see an uncertain outlook for proprietary VIX products,and market share losses in US and European equities could weigh on revenues. All in, we forecast a more limited 3% revenue CAGR over the next two years with expectations for ~200 bps EBITDA margin contraction. This yields 1% EBITDA CAGR and 3% EPS CAGR and with the shares at a wide premium to peers trading at 12.6x EV/EBITDA/Growth, we see more attractive relative opportunities in our Overweights"