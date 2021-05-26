Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zscaler (ZS) Billings Blow Out Expectations and Increase Confidence Ahead of Tougher Comps - Morgan Stanley

StreetInsider.com
 29 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated an Equalweight rating and $215.00 price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) after FQ3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zscaler#Comps#Blow Out#Equalweight#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sunrun (RUN) PT Raised to $91 at Morgan Stanley on 6 Key Points

(Updated - June 16, 2021 6:44 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd raised the price target on Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Would Buy Adobe (ADBE) Into The Print

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated an Overweight rating and $575.00 price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) noting he would ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts CBOE Holdings (CBOE) at Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys initiates coverage on CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ: CBOE) with a Underweight rating and a price target of $104.00. The analyst comments "This is a relative call as we see more attractive growth prospects elsewhere. While we like the strategic pivot to non-transactional revenues, increased focus on retail customers,as well as globalizing their transactional revenues, we think those initiatives are longer-tailed, will take time to scale given entrenched competitors and in some cases face more mature end markets (i.e., in cash equities). We see near-term investment spend pressuring margins and could suggest upward bias to expenses over the next several years. We also see an uncertain outlook for proprietary VIX products,and market share losses in US and European equities could weigh on revenues. All in, we forecast a more limited 3% revenue CAGR over the next two years with expectations for ~200 bps EBITDA margin contraction. This yields 1% EBITDA CAGR and 3% EPS CAGR and with the shares at a wide premium to peers trading at 12.6x EV/EBITDA/Growth, we see more attractive relative opportunities in our Overweights"
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,588 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdinds (CURV) Files 8M Share IPO at $18-$21/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Torrid Holdinds (NYSE: CURV) files to IPO 8M shares at $18-$21 per share. Torrid is the largest direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates in North America by net sales. With...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $613.90.
StocksWKRB News

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00. HOCPY...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $56.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Discontinues Coverage on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley Discontinues Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE). The prior rating was Underperform, with an $8 price target. Analyst Adam Jonas comments "We remove our Underweight rating on RIDE as we...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) EBITDA Blows Out Expectations, PT Raised to $41 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Randal Konik raised the price target on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) to $41.00 (from $40.00) after owned sports revenues increased more than 20% with EBITDA up greater than 40%. Revenues were in line but EBITDA came in ~30% above expectations as expenses were lower, illustrating the highly profitable model as the network effect of the platform yields scale and expense leverage.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.