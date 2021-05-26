Zscaler (ZS) Rips Higher as Bookings Grow Faster Than Revenue and 7-Figure Deals Reach Record

If you are looking into some of the major gainers this week so far then it could be a good move to take a look at the Rolls Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RLLCF) stock. While it is true that the stock went down by 22% on Thursday, it is also necessary to note that over the course of the week so far the stock is still up by 130%. Not too long ago, the company provided a trading update for the first few months of this year.