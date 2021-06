MSC is leading the way back to cruising - so my family and I hopped aboard the maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa - a masterpiece on the water. What an absolute honour it was to be invited on the maiden voyage of MSC's latest cruise ship, Virtuosa, from Southampton. Cruising is back and it is back with style. This new cruise ship is one of the two largest in the MSC fleet, along with her sister ship MSC Grandiosa, and it has a whole host of new and impressive features, from a waterpark to a futuristic bar manned by a robot.