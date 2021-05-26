Cancel
Guy Fieri: Here's what you can do to help your favorite restaurant recover

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Fieri is launching a program to give grants to small restaurants around the country. Watch this video and go to GuysRestaurantReboot.com to learn what you can do to help your favorite shops.

