The Illinois General Assembly was scheduled to end its spring legislative session, but lawmakers were still meeting into the early morning hours and there’s still more work to do. It approved a $42 billion state budget. The budget was based on tax revenue sources that rebounded much faster from the global pandemic than expected and including $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package. Although there are weeks and months of session days leading up to the scheduled end of session on May 31st, The big ticket, high profile legislation is usually put off until the very end.