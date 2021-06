The average transaction price of a General Motors vehicle increased by more than ten percent from May 2020 to May 2021. According to analysts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a Buick, Chevy, Cadillac or GMC vehicle in May was a significant $48,544 in May – up from $43,784 in May of last year. That’s a price increase of 10.91 percent year-over-year and the third-highest percentage increase in the industry behind Stellantis, which saw its average transaction price climb by more than 11 percent to $48,093. Mitsubishi led the way with a 12 percent year-over-year increase and an average transaction price of $25,221.