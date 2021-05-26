2 Somers selectmen change who oversees day-to-day operations at Town Hall

SOMERS — Two members of the Board of Selectmen have voted to change the way day-to-day operations at Town Hall are conducted by reducing the first selectman’s role and creating the position of a chief operating officer, all without public input and while a third member of the board was absent.

WHO: Somers First Selectmen C.G. “Bud” Knorr and Selectmen Timothy Potrikus.

WHAT: Voted to change who handles day-to-day operations at Town Hall by having a chief operating officer in charge instead of a first selectman.

WHEN: At the selectmen’s meeting on May 20.

ABSENT FROM THE VOTE: Selectman Timothy R. E. Keeney, who had no idea the issue would come up at the meeting.

The two members of the board who voted in favor of this change — First Selectmen C.G. “Bud” Knorr, a Republican, and Selectman Timothy Potrikus, a Democrat — cast their votes during a selectmen’s meeting at Town Hall on May 20 where four motions were introduced and all were approved.

There was no indication on the agenda for the meeting that motions on the structure of town government would be discussed.

Potrikus was able to introduce the motions under an agenda item listed as “opportunity to add agenda items.”

The third member of the board, Republican Selectman R.E. Keeney, was absent from the meeting. He said Tuesday that he had no idea that motions on changing the structure of town government would be proposed at the meeting and he’s against the changes his fellow selectmen approved.

At the meeting, Knorr and Potrikus voted to appoint Michael Marinaccio, the town’s chief financial officer or CFO, to a newly created position of chief operating officer or COO to run day-to-day operations for the town.

Effective on July 1 — the start of the new fiscal year — the town will eliminate the position of CFO and establish the position of COO, who will report to the selectmen.

A three-year employment contract for the COO will be effective on the date immediately following the swearing in of whomever is elected as first selectmen and selectmen in the upcoming November election.

The current selectmen will establish an advisory committee no later than Oct. 1 that would create a job description and compensation structure for the COO.

At the conclusion of Knorr’s second term in the fall — he is not running for re-election — the first selectman’s annual salary will be reduced from $95,000 to a $24,000 stipend because the role will be reduced.

Potrikus said this week that the town is becoming increasingly complex to manage with property development issues ranging from residential and municipal projects to complex development opportunities at the Somersville Mill site and, thus, needs appointed professionals.

He said his reason for proposing the new COO position now is that it recently became public that Knorr will not be seeking re-election, which Potrikus said will leave the town with a lack of continuity in government.

Knorr could not be reached for comment.

Currently, Potrikus said, if a resident asks for his help solving a problem he can’t do anything until the next scheduled selectmen’s meeting. But with a COO in place, he would be able to contact him and discuss a resident’s problem, Potrikus said.

“Citizens need a better response than what we’ve been giving them,” he said. “That’s my motivation.”

The May 20th selectmen’s meeting was the first meeting Keeney missed. He was invited to a Hillsdale College event, which he said Knorr and Potrikus knew about in advance.

Keeney said he’s opposed to what his fellow selectmen did because there was no prior notice about it on the agenda for that meeting, so there was no opportunity for public debate.

Nor was there an open and competitive review for the new COO, Keeney said.

The COO will not be accountable to the voters, Keeney said. The change could be challenged, he believes, if it can be shown that this violates the town charter. However, that won’t become clear until the responsibilities of the COO are drawn up, Keeney said.

“I think the current system works pretty well and would like to see evidence of what needs to be fixed,” he said.

Board of Finance member William Meier also weighed in on what Knorr and Potrikus did.

“To fundamentally change our town government in this manner is not in the best interest of Somers,” Meier said in a prepared statement.

Meier said the vote was done without public notice or comment, with only minimal discussion among the selectmen present before the vote.

“While there may be some concerns with the existing system, addressing them this way is improper and has rightly caused outrage among the citizens of Somers.”

Meier said he would support the creation of a Charter Revision panel “to hear ideas and concerns from all sides and then present to the voters modifications in the structure of our government.”

However, Ralph Williams, who was a member of the last Charter Revision Commission, applauded the selectmen’s decision to name a COO and said Maranaccio is an excellent choice because he’s already employed by the town and knows how things work.

“It strikes me as fairly brilliant,” Williams said of the actions of Knorr and Potrikus.

Williams added that during the charter panel’s deliberations in 2018 he thought the selectmen didn’t need a charter revision to change from elected first selectman to appointed town manager to run the town.

“They could have done this any time they wanted and now they have,” he said.

Bob Chester, who was also a member of the last Charter Revision Commission, said this was no way for the selectmen to conduct business and the issue should have been listed on the agenda.

“It sets a new precedent by taking the first selectman’s role, which is clearly defined in the charter, and changing it,” he said.

Although Chester is not against the idea of a COO, the thinks the way Knorr and Potrikus went about it violates democracy.

“It’s a structural change in a democratic form of government and public input was denied. This is not how governing should be done.”

In 2018, the Charter Revision Commission recommended that the town hire a chief town administrator who would run the day-to-day operations of the town instead of having a first selectman who traditionally did that.

In a referendum held that November, voters approved the measure, but due to a misstep in protocol by the town clerk, namely that a legal notice was not published before the referendum, the vote was invalidated and things stayed the same where the first selectmen ran day-to-day operations.