Looking for something interesting for your teens and tweens to add enrichment to their lives? There are many virtual and in-person classes out there – from art classes to art therapy, dance to yoga, music to languages, and much more. Some are in person. Most of these options listed below are local businesses but some are from further afield. Many are accessible with the help of a dependable internet connection and a device to connect with. Some classes are low cost or free. Others are offered at the going rate for professionals. Many of these sites gladly offer their services to adults as well.