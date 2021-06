It’s no secret that 2020 was a year like no other. The UAB School of Public Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic:. At the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Public Health (SOPH)’s Director of Development, Ebony Harris, joined the team and quickly shifted to remote work while finding creative ways to continue fostering important relationships with donors and alumni of the SOPH. Although many “regular” alumni engagement initiatives were forced to be placed on pause during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SOPH still met with dozens of alums in Alabama and across the nation via phone and Zoom and held several Alumni & Donor Town Halls.