Space Center Houston offers new summer exhibit

This summer, Space Center Houston will offer visitors a special glimpse into how astronauts prepare for lunar explorations and a new exhibit.

The exhibit, created and produced by Science North in collaboration with the Ontario Science Center, will take visitors on a journey to discover how astronauts train on land, underwater, and beyond.

Named 'Beyond Human Limits', the exhibit depicts how experience, preparation, careful use of specialized equipment, and smart decision-making are required when participating in extreme missions like space explorations.

Visitors who participate in this program will be able to witness the excitement of extreme sports in thrilling, interactive, and immersive environments, 'Beyond Human Limits' will be on display from May 29 to September 6.

SCH is also offering a meet-and-greet breakfast with real astronauts. The engaging experience will offer participants a glimpse of the space program from an astronaut’s perspective. Participants will be allowed to take home a personalized photograph from the guest astronaut.

“Astronauts are training right now to enable our discovery and further our understanding of life on Earth and our solar system,” said the nonprofit’s president and CEO, William T. Harris. “[Visitors can] learn how astronauts train similar to an extreme athlete in our new summer exhibit, see actual training facilities aboard the NASA Tram Tour and explore our extensive artifact collection featuring training vehicles used to prepare astronauts for spaceflight.”

Aside from the meet-and-greet event, visitors can opt to see and walk through a comprehensive array of real spacecraft and training vehicles used in human space exploration.

A parking pass and an advance timed ticket are available at www.spacecenter.org. Prices range from $24.95 for children to $29.95 for adults. Seniors and members of the military are eligible for discounts.