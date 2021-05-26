Mets Minors Recap: Jerad Eickhoff Homers For Syracuse

John Schreiber (SP): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (20 pitches) Stephen Gonsalves (W): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K (80 pitches) The rain held off just long enough for this one to officially count, and the Red Sox got to see another ball the leave yard off the bat of Cordero, already surpassing his big-league total this year with two in Triple-A. But I’m really interested in the pitching here. Gonsalves was awesome, and that’s good to see because he is part of a messy rotation depth picture. He’s been up and down this year, but he has the talent to put together good spot starts or multi-inning performances out of the bullpen. What’s really interesting, however, is that Worcester used an opener. To my recollection that’s the first we’ve seen that from the farm system this year. I’m really curious if that was something we’ll see more of, or if that’s something we’d see in the majors if one of these non-Houck/Seabold depth options had to come up for a spot start. It could be meaningless, but it’s definitely piqued my interest.