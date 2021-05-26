Cancel
Mets Minors Recap: Jerad Eickhoff Homers For Syracuse

By Connor Grey
metsmerizedonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA: Syracuse Mets (5-14) 5, Rochester Red Wings (4-15) 2. Jerad Eickoff did it all on Tuesday, throwing six scoreless innings on the mound and hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning which gave Syracuse a lead they would never give up. Mason Williams had two doubles and scored a run, Sebastian Elizalde hit an RBI double, David Thompson hit an RBI double, and Quinn Brodey hit his third home run of the season.

