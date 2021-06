The lab should only produce 25% of what it promised for mass by March; In the meantime, he is on his way to achieving the goal agreed upon with the British. a European Union Raise the tone against AstraZeneca and dispute with United kingdom became clearer. The block has not yet been able to execute vaccination In mass as fast as I meant and no doses AstraZeneca and yes Pfizer It was a big problem for the continent. The two laboratories postpone their delivery to Europe They claim temporary difficulties in the production chain. AstraZeneca is expected to produce only 25% of what the European Union promised by March. Meanwhile, the laboratory is on track to meet the target agreed with the British – two million doses per week.