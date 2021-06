Every time Ilhan Omar says something incendiary and/or idiotic - which is quite often - the fallout unfolds in the same way. First, Omar and her allies smear her critics. After a sad gaggle of Jewish House Democrats finally wrote a tepid letter asking the congresswoman to pretty please "clarify" her comments comparing Israel and the United States to the Taliban and Hamas, Omar took to Twitter to accuse them of using "islamophobic tropes." Her spokesperson, Jeremy Slevin, claimed that the letter illustrated that "Islamophobia is a normalized part of American political discourse" - in particular, the contention that Omar's likening of militants who target civilians to those who defend them gives "cover to terrorist groups." Others, such as her colleague Cori Bush, demanded an end to "anti-Blackness and Islamophobia."