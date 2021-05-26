Feeding the stars: How Midge Trubey cooked up a musical legend
The title of Midge Trubey’s book says it all: Rock Doesn’t Roll on an Empty Stomach. In 1977, when she began her backstage catering business, very few concert venues had their own kitchens. This meant that everyone in the touring company – from the top-billed artist to the last truck driver – ate on the run, out of Styrofoam containers provided by nearby restaurants or caterers, or from deli platters. Often this “food” had been sitting around, unheated or uncooled, for hours.stpetecatalyst.com