Feeding the stars: How Midge Trubey cooked up a musical legend

2021 is already a historic year for the LGBTQ+ music community. Kaytranada became the first Black gay man to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Phoebe Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Records and Claud became the first nonbinary artist on label, releasing highly received debut LP "Super Monster". Artists King Princess, Bachelor, and Julien Baker made music about queer love and other experiences familiar to the LGBTQ+ community. All of this wouldn't be possible without the hard work and perseverance of the queer people before them. The Stonewall Riots of 1969, the marches led by Black and brown transgender individuals, and the legislature that continues to be fought for equality-have helped queerness in music to blossom and continue to reach mainstream audiences.