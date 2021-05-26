How do I teach my teen to not give up?

Good morning. So I’ve moved to California 2 years ago. I am a divorced mother of 3 children; a 19 year old a 9 year old and a 5 year old. And I this is probably not a popular opinion but this is just the way I feel. First of all I want to start off by saying I am not racist and I have friends of every color, ethnicity. Since I don’t have a lot of family out here I have been taking my 2 youngest to daycare while I go to work. In this past year, my kids have been picking up a lot of Spanish. My 9 year old’s teacher has been including songs and activities in Spanish, she comes home saying words I have no idea what they mean and now my 5 year old is also saying words in Spanish. They even ask for certain foods in Spanish. I have spoke to the daycare and I told them I’m not really comfortable with them teaching my kids Spanish with out my consent. The ladies all speak perfect English but they sometimes mix up their activities to be bilingual. They never even asked me if I was okay with it. It’s hard to get my kids into a different daycare so I have no choice. I want to know if there’s any other parents out there dealing with a similar situation and how they’ve handled it. Before anyone calls me racist, I am not, and if my children want to learn a new language once they are older they can do so. But right now they are kids, and I need to know what they are saying since I am their mother. (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)