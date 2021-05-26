What does alignment mean for health benefits?
For several years, “alignment” has been headlined as the key to fixing our broken healthcare experience, transforming the outcomes and economics of benefits programs. Self-insured employers have been directed to view alignment — among all parties in the delivery and receipt of care — like a Rosetta Stone that will translate chaos into order. And we all understand what alignment means — or do we? As a physician, executive and consultant, I’ve been working with employers for 25 years on their healthcare needs. I know that employers want to improve the value they receive for the considerable spend they invest in their people.www.benefitnews.com