MLB

Mets No. 1 Prospect Francisco Àlvarez Makes High-A Debut in Brooklyn

By Joseph Langan
metsmerizedonline.com
 17 days ago

On a windy Tuesday night in Coney Island, the New York Mets No. 1 prospect, Francisco Àlvarez, made his High-A debut. This is a significant jump for the 19-year-old who had only played fifteen games at the Low-A level before getting the bump. During his snapshot with the St. Lucie Mets, Alvarez hit .417/.567/.646 with an OPS of 1.213 and seven extra-base hits. Numbers like these certainly made it challenging for the Mets organization not to promote him to Brooklyn.

metsmerizedonline.com
