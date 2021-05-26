DNR Partners With McDonald’s to Encourage Life Jackets & Safe Boating

It’s National Safe Boating Week, and the DNR is reminding people to stay safe during Memorial weekend and throughout the summer.

They’re teaming up with McDonald’s to make sure youth wear their life jacket, and wear it correctly.

Kids who wear their life jacket could end up getting a coupon for free ice cream or apple slices at participating McDonald’s.

Boaters should remember to always wear a life jacket, stay up-to-date on regulations, and keep watercraft in good working order.

The DNR says there were 181 boating accidents in 2020, with 33 deaths.

More safety tips are available on the DNR’s boating webpage.