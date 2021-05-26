Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

DNR Partners With McDonald’s to Encourage Life Jackets & Safe Boating

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 17 days ago
It’s National Safe Boating Week, and the DNR is reminding people to stay safe during Memorial weekend and throughout the summer.

They’re teaming up with McDonald’s to make sure youth wear their life jacket, and wear it correctly.

Kids who wear their life jacket could end up getting a coupon for free ice cream or apple slices at participating McDonald’s.

Boaters should remember to always wear a life jacket, stay up-to-date on regulations, and keep watercraft in good working order.

The DNR says there were 181 boating accidents in 2020, with 33 deaths.

More safety tips are available on the DNR’s boating webpage.

Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Observe Boating Safety in Door County: Life jackets promoted, free vessel safety checks offered

Sturgeon Bay – The yearlong 2021 Safe Boating Campaign launched last week, and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla in Sturgeon Bay is promoting the value of voluntary, consistent life-jacket use by recreational boaters. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
Boats & WatercraftsKWQC

DNR reminding boaters to celebrate safely ahead of Memorial Day

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Memorial Day weekend kicks off boating season for many in the Quad Cities. The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to celebrate safely. “We want to make sure they have all their safety equipment and we encourage individuals to wear life jackets at all times when they are in a boat, we also encourage new boaters to take our boater safety education course,” says Travis Graves, State Conservation Officer with the Iowa DNR.
Boats & Watercraftslptv.org

DNR Tips for Safe Boating Season

With warm weather on the horizon, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gave out a list of tips to help the public secure a safe boating season. Life jackets on, all the time. Don’t just bring one, wear one. In Minnesota, 90 percent of boating fatality victims are not wearing...
Augusta, MEpenbaypilot.com

Boaters urged to wear life jackets, abide by headway speed law, boat safely

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is urging all boaters to wear their PFD (personal floatation device), abide by the Headway Speed law, and to boat safely. “With cooler water temperatures in May, it’s important that boaters wear their PFDs,” said Maine Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce “No one expects to find themselves in the water when they are boating, but a PFD can save your life if you fall in.”
Yakima County, WAsunnysidesun.com

Life jackets required for stand-up paddle boats and kayaks

As temperatures rise across the Lower Valley, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community that life jackets, or personal flotation devices, are required while using stand-up paddle boards and kayaks. Stand-up paddle boards and kayaks are classified as water vessels. Washington state laws require individuals to...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
News Talk KIT

If You Are Not Wearing a LIFE JACKET, You Can Be Fined

Wear a life jacket when you are paddle boarding or floating down the river in a kayak, or you could be fined, reports KAPP/KEPR TV. I'm sure to some boaters and floaters that it is common sense to wear your life jacket whilst participating in water activities, but just in case someone out there doesn't get the message, the local government isn't playing around. Too many people are losing their lives to accidentally drownings when engaging in seemingly harmless water play. Wearing a life jacket in your boat only makes it that much easier for you to swim to safety or get rescued if you happen to topple over in the river or lake.
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Palatine Fire Dept. Offers Life Safety Jackets

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning and children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates. In an effort to prevent some of these incidents, the Palatine Fire Dept. has collaborated with the BoatU.S. Foundation to provide...
South Bend, INabc57.com

DNR encourages all boaters to follow safety tips and regulations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you're ready to hit the open waters with your boat, you might want to check you’re following all boating guidelines. As boating season gets underway, officials want to remind all new, inexperienced, or day-one boaters on the rules of the water and why they are crucial to a safe trip.
Advocacycbslocal.com

Life Jacket Drive

Lori Wallace is in Folsom where the local realty is having a Life Jacket Drive. See how you can help to support a great cause!
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

No life jacket? Paddle boarders and kayakers can be issued $99 fine

YAKIMA CO., Wash — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you that life jackets are required for those using paddle boards and kayaks in Washington state. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Swallow says he noticed several individuals without the necessary equipment while on the water over Memorial Day weekend.
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Palatine Fire Department loaning life jackets for children

The Palatine Fire Department has collaborated with the BoatU.S. Foundation to provide free, loaner life jackets for children. The program allows families to check out children's life jackets for a period of up to one week. The fire department encourages their use while vacationing near water, days at the local pool, boating, or for any water-related activity. Life jackets have been provided by the BoatU.S. Foundation and are designed for children from 5 to 90 lbs. The fire department currently has a limited supply of life jackets in four different sizes (infant, child, youth and young adult).
Boats & Watercrafts360grandlake.com

Set a positive example wear your life jacket

With over 70,000 surface acres of Grand and Hudson lake waters and the scenic Illinois River under its control, the Grand River Dam Authority’s commitment to stewardship of Oklahoma’s natural resources and popular recreational areas is broad. Whether you are sailing on the wide open waters of Grand Lake, fishing in a quite Lake Hudson cove or floating down the scenic Illinois River on a summer afternoon, GRDA is committed to protecting these waters and also to keeping you safe as you enjoy them.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Loan-A-Life Jacket Program

Due to elevated Grapevine Lake levels, loanable lifejackets provided by the Grapevine Fire Department are currently available in only one locale on Grapevine Lake: Rockledge Park, 3600 Pilot Point. Please use extreme caution on the water. Additional Info...