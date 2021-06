When his orphanage in Mexico, called Casa Hogar, is damaged during a storm, Papa Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) is desperate for the funds to save it. With no other options, he decides to enter the world’s biggest fishing tournament to score the cash prize. He enlists the help of Captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid), a bitter but skilled fisherman. Along with three boys from the orphanage, the team sets out to sea with a mission and prayers for a miracle. You won’t want to miss this film that is based on an incredible true story.