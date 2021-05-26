Gareth Southgate Announces Trent Alexander-Arnold In His Provisional Squad For The EUROs

Since England Manager Gareth Southgate dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England team, it has left a lot of people baffled as to why he done it.

Yes, Trent was having a poor season but since being dropped he has picked up his form and was arguably Liverpool's most important player for the final 10 or so games.

What makes it even more crazy is even after Trent's amazing form, Gareth Southgate was still going to completely drop him from the EUROs squad and choose Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker over him, according to numerous reports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold embracing Jurgen Klopp (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Trent has been criticised for his defensive issues over the years but this season he has massively improved in that area and has probably been one of the best right-backs this season defensively.

He also tops the attacking statistics for England right-backs this season too which makes it even more baffling as to why Southgate thinks dropping the best defensive and attacking English right-back this season is a good idea.

These reports that Trent was going to get dropped didn't just anger Liverpool fans, it also angered a lot of English fans as most people who watch football can see that the Liverpool star is by far England's best right-back.

Gareth Southgate was meant to be announcing the England squad he will be taking to the EUROs today at noon but a few hours before it was announced that he would be naming a 33 man provisional squad which will be cut down before the tournament.

This squad does include Alexander-Arnold but it's still unsure whether Southgate is going to pick him still as the squad needs to cut 7 players to meet the 26 man squad that is allowed to go to the EUROs.

Southgate's 33-man squad also raised some eyebrows after certain players who have has brilliant seasons were not selected. Mainly, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, Leeds United's Patrick Bamford and AC Milan Loanee Fikayo Tomori.

Hopefully for Trent's sake he will impress Southgate in training and the England manager will see sense that he deserves a place in this squad, if not then all hope might be lost for England at the EUROs with him in charge.