Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Grammys Expand Album of the Year Award Eligibility, Among Other Rule Updates

By Jem Aswad
New Haven Register
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recording Academy has announced the latest round of updates to Grammy Awards rules and guidelines, the second such amendment this year. It’s complicated, so focus up. Significant among this latest round are an expansion of the eligibility for credited producers, songwriters and engineers in the Album of the Year category — all are now eligible, whereas recognition was previously limited to those credited on 33% or more of an album’s playing time. Also, the percentage of newly recorded material required for an album to be eligible for award consideration has been raised from 50% to 75% recorded within five years of release date. The full list of revisions appears in its entirety below; the updated Grammy rules and guidelines can be found here.

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Grammy Awards#Album Of The Year#The Albums#The Recording Academy#Dance Electronic#Best M Sica Urbana Album#Chair Interim#Best Choral Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Grammy
Related
MusicPosted by
TheWrap

Grammys’ New Leadership Team Vows to ‘Be Better’ Amid The Weeknd’s Boycott and Diversity Challenges

“We have to be more relevant, we have to be more reflective,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. tells TheWrap. The Recording Academy has had a busy year and a half. Between pushing for more diversity in its membership and at the Grammys, overhauling its controversial anonymous nominating committees, helping a music industry that had come to a standstill and searching for a new CEO after a messy departure in 2020, the Recording Academy finally installed a new leadership team that suggests the organization is prepared to turn over a new leaf.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

2019 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy. — Album of the year: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B; “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile; “Scorpion,” Drake; “H.E.R.,“H.E.R.; “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone; “Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae; “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves; “Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By,” Kendrick Lamar.
Moviesbookriot.com

5 Grammy Award-Winning Audiobooks To Listen To

In the U.S, there’s an awards season that puts a spotlight on movies, music, and such. There are the Oscars, the Emmys, the Tony Awards, and the Grammys, just to name a few. The Grammys in particular, recognize audiobooks. To help you understand how this all works, here’s a little introduction to the Grammys, and how some of your favorite authors landed Grammy award-winning audiobooks.
BusinessNew Haven Register

New Recording Academy Co-Presidents Talk Future Plans and Reaching Young People

Literally minutes after the announcement that the Recording Academy has named Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay to the new roles of co-presidents hit the wires, the pair and CEO Harvey Mason, jr. were on a zoom call with Variety to talk about the organization’s new structure and what it means. (The three are pictured above, L-R: Panay, Mason, Butterfield Jones.)
Los Angeles, CAtownflex.com

Wizkid Receives His Grammy Awards Plaque [See Photo]

Popular Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has finally received his plaque for winning in the 2021 Grammy Awards 2021. This news comes few days after his colleague, Burna Boy also got his plaque, after winning the Best Global Music Album category. The 63rd Grammy Awards was...
Benton, LAbossierpress.com

Cory Craig Named GRAMMY Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist

Benton Intermediate School band director Cory Craig recently received news that is music to her ears. She is among the quarterfinalists chosen for the 2022 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting...
FIFArespect-mag.com

Grammy® Winner Bobby Sessions Releases Debut Album, ‘Manifest’ Via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings

Revolutionary Grammy Award®-winning Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions releases MANIFEST, his label debut album via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings. The album is the ultimate result of his deeply-rooted idea of manifestation, that he can turn his dreams into reality by envisioning them. It’s a theme that weaves throughout his music and takes center stage on MANIFEST, a collection of sharp, affecting songs that mix soul samples with a bubbly trap bounce.
Recipeshotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Accepts NLE Choppa's Challenge

Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo really loves his codeine. The "Wockesha" artist has an entire hit song about his love for lean, disguising his lyrics cleverly and singing about a purple-haired lady who keeps him feeling nice at all times of the day. So when NLE Choppa came forward and challenged the rapper to quit drinking lean by matching every bottle he drinks with a pint of chlorophyll, many believed that MoneyBagg Yo would laugh in Choppa's face. However, his response was quite the contrary.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

Grammy and Emmy Award-Winners and Nominees Highlight

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2021-2022 Connoisseur Concert Series performance schedule, in what promises to be one of the most riveting seasons in the organization’s 17-year history. With live performances featuring Grammy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, along with some of the...
Musiccabinradio.ca

Leela Gilday wins third music award this year for new album

Leela Gilday’s North Star Calling album has landed her another music award. On June 12, Gilday won the roots album of the year award at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards. She was also nominated for the social voice category, which went to the duo Burnstick. This comes just after...
MusicAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Rapper Bobby Sessions sets his sights on a second Grammy win with debut album 'Manifest'

Bobby Sessions envisioned his future as a rapper, and his manifestation is coming to fruition. In 2014, Sessions left a job with $50 in his bank account, putting himself in a place that made finding success as a rapper mandatory, he tells USA TODAY. He wrote "Def Jam," his dream record label, on a dry erase board and his vision for the future began to unfold.
MusicKansas City Star

Grammy-winning musician Graham Nash celebrates 50 years of ‘Our House’

Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the timeless song “Our House” with a just-released illustrated children’s book. Lovingly illustrated with 30 original and inspired works by esteemed art director, graphic designer and illustrator Hugh Syme, "Our House" brings...
Musiccaribbeannationalweekly.com

Usain Bolt Eyes Grammy Award

After winning numerous medals and sports awards throughout his track and field career, retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is now eyeing another prestigious award – a Grammy. The 34-year-old, who made his debut as a dancehall music producer with the Olympe Rose Riddim in 2019, says his end goal in...