Facebook Pay was launched back in 2019 as a new payment system for WhatsApp, Instagram, and FaceBook. It is claimed to be convenient and secure payment method that provides a consistent payment experience across the Facebook apps. It was launched to make existing transaction habits within Facebook easier while ensuring secure and protected payment information. While it hasn’t been in the news much, it is still a thing, and Facebook is still committed to developing the feature. The company is now making it easier to send money in Messenger.