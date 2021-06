The infamous walk of shame has become a staple in American pop culture. These days, some people on Twitter have been calling it "the stride of pride," claiming that getting D last night is nothing to be ashamed about. But the walk of shame often has nothing to do with sex. They could just be related to the many shameful moments in people's lives. We documented this week's most clever tweets about the walk of shame, including sex-related tweets, and tweets that have literally nothing to do with sex.