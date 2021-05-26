Why do cicadas only come out every 17 years?

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just getting your hands dirty for the first growing season, it's always fun to head to your local garden center, fill the cart with your botanical bounty, and hurry back home to start planting. But, if after a few weeks of planting, your perennials look like they haven't grown at all, don't despair. It's actually quite normal for perennials to take three years to mature and match the luscious vision you had in your mind.