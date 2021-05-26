Cancel
Why do cicadas only come out every 17 years?

KENS 5
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Their loud cry has prompted 911 calls in some areas of Georgia as the Brood X cicada emerges after seventeen years underground. They’re roughly the size of a jellybean with a mating cry that can be as loud as a motorcycle. There are actually fifteen different broods of cicada including the one getting all the attention this year. Some cicadas emerge every year while others wait thirteen years. Brood X is one of several that remain in hiding for seventeen years.

