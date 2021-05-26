Cancel
The 2022 Bentley Bentayga S is a 180mph luxury SUV with sports-car-like handling

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 29 days ago

Bentley has expanded the Bentayga line-up by introducing a sportier version of the luxury SUV. The new Bentayga S is slotted between the regular version and the more powerful Speed model that is powered by a W12 engine and brags a 190mph top speed. The British luxury automaker says the S model has been created to answer the needs of a "huge number of customers that enjoy the dynamic performance of their Bentayga on-road." Starting with the distinct styling elements that set it apart from the rest of the line-up, the Bentayga S arrives with a number of visual upgrades which include black door mirrors and black-painted side sills, along with tinted headlights and taillights. In addition to that, it also sports a larger spoiler at the back and split oval exhaust tailpipes. Bentley has also created a new 22-inch wheel design for the Bentayga S.

luxurylaunches.com
