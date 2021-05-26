The 2022 Bentley Bentayga S is a 180mph luxury SUV with sports-car-like handling

If you don’t know why people drive luxury SUVs, I’m about to tell you. Before I drove the 2020 Acura RDX, I wasn’t convinced that luxury SUVs were really worth the luxury price tag. I like luxury everywhere in my life – when it comes to clothing brands or travel, I’m all in with the whole “you get what you pay for” and “quality is worth the splurge.” But, when it comes to auto purchases, I’ve always been kind of frugal. I’ve never subscribed to the whole “car is a status symbol idea” – although I am a firm believer in “you do you.” For me, a car is something that gets you from one point to the next. Beyond “not embarrassing,” the way a car looks has never been very important to me.