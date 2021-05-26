Cancel
Congress & Courts

Top Republican says he wants to hear bank CEOs 'defend capitalism' during testimony

By Thomas Franck, @tomwfranck
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he wants to hear bankers defend stock buybacks and assure the GOP that political issues aren't influencing lending. "One of the things I'm hoping for, and I will urge these guys to do, is stand up and defend capitalism," he told "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning.

U.S. PoliticsWSLS

Top US regulators pledge to seek reforms for money markets

WASHINGTON – Top regulators pledged Friday to push reforms in a key corner of U.S. financial markets that the Federal Reserve and Treasury had to rush to support after it was roiled during the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020. Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council discussed the...
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats ‘head on’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows “great promise.”. Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency’s promise of boosting everyday...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Finance Chair Reacts To Leak Of How Little America's Wealthiest Pay In Taxes

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chair of the Finance Committee, about the ProPublica report revealing tax information for the wealthiest Americans. An explosive report by ProPublica this week confirms something that many already suspected, that America's wealthiest are not paying nearly as much in taxes as most people in this country do, relative to how much they make. The nonprofit news outlet obtained confidential IRS data showing how billionaires, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, pay an incredibly small fraction of taxes on their wealth or, in some years, have paid no income tax at all. And we should note that Amazon is a financial supporter of NPR. This is also raising questions about how private individual tax records even made their way into public view.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Banker

Lawmakers aren’t ready to rubber-stamp Fed digital dollar

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has indicated it would need congressional help if the central bank moves ahead with a plan to create a digital dollar. But lawmakers aren't yet ready to give their stamp of approval. At a hearing Wednesday, Senate Banking Committee members raised questions about how a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republican senators

President Biden has ended negotiations with Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Republicans over infrastructure legislation, telling Capito Tuesday that the latest GOP offer didn't "meet the essential needs of our country" to fix roads and bridges, prepare the nation for a future reliant on clean energy and create jobs, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Biden climate policy will be 'kiss of death' for small banks, CEO says

Florida Bankers Association CEO Alex Sanchez claimed Biden and climate envoy John Kerry are giving small banks the "kiss of death" by requiring them to produce expensive reports of their clients' climate impact. Sanchez said many community banks can't afford the cost of the pricey annual report on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.
Congress & Courtserienewsnow.com

Biden, Sen. Toomey, Other GOP Senators Discuss Infrastructure

Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), along with other GOP senators, met with President Biden on infrastructure at the White House Thursday. Toomey and a group of Republican senators proposed a $568 billion package a few weeks ago. That's much smaller than the $2.2 trillion framework the president wants. Officials say the...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

U.S. regulators urge financial firms to quickly ditch Libor rate benchmarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. financial regulators urged market participants on Friday to accelerate their efforts to detach financial products from Libor interest rate benchmarks, while casting doubt on new benchmarks built to compete with their preferred replacement. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles emphasized there is “no path forward” for Libor,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: House targets tech giants with antitrust bills | Oversight chair presses JBS over payment to hackers | Trump spokesman to join tech company | YouTube suspends GOP senator

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech...
Economypresspublications.com

Guest Editorial Week of 6/14/2021

At a recent congressional hearing on America’s so-called “labor shortage,” megabanker Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, offered this insight: “People actually have a lot of money, and they don’t particularly feel like going back to work.”. Dimon is a billionaire who may be unaware that most people are living paycheck...
U.S. Politicssgtreport.com

There Is Not One Elected Official at the Federal Reserve, But It Has Been Unilaterally Rewriting the Rules on Wall Street Since 2007

The Federal Reserve will release the results of its stress tests of the mega banks on Wall Street on June 24. That exercise is nothing more than a shell game to mislead Congress and the public into believing that actual due diligence is being done by the Fed on these massive federally insured banks with their inhouse trading casinos. (See Three Federal Studies Show Fed’s Stress Tests of Big Banks Are Just a Placebo.) In reality, the Fed is a completely captured appendage of Wall Street.
U.S. Politicssgtreport.com

Corruption

After nine years of unconventional quantitative easing (QE) policy the Federal Reserve is now setting out on a new path for quantitative tightening (QT). QE was a policy of money printing. The Fed did this by buying bonds from the big banks. The banks would then deliver bonds to the Fed, and the Fed would in turn pay them with money from thin air. QT takes a different approach.