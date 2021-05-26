Cruella, review: a zany, rollicking tale of how young Miss de Vil turned bad

Cruella is Disney's latest live-action retelling of one of their most infamous animated villains from 101 Dalmatians. Set in the punk rock 70s, the movie follows Cruella's (Emma Stone) rise in the fashion world along with friends Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser). Along the way, she butts heads with The Baroness (Emma Thompson) and meets Anita Darling (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Even for a villain, Cruella is a complicated figure to highlight in a children's movie, so IGN asked the cast, including Emma Stone, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, about the concept of "nature vs. nurture" in regards to Estella/Cruella and how these relationships and dynamics are tested when one side wins out. Cruella is bad, but was she born that way or made that way?