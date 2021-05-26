Cruella, review: a zany, rollicking tale of how young Miss de Vil turned bad
Dir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste. 12A cert, 134 mins. In the opening minutes of Disney's first big post-lockdown release, a little girl is ticked off by her mother. "That's cruel!" the young woman fondly chides, when her daughter – her hair a familiar shock of black and white – rips at her knitting to give it some punky pizzazz. "Your name's Estella, not Cruella!" Mum exclaims. Well, let's see what two-and-a-bit hours of prequel can do about that.