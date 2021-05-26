Cancel
Forgive the Friends men for their excessive gel - hair care can be a struggle for over 50s

By Stephen Doig
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Geller’s hair is the subject of one of the most famous arguments in Friends history. “You’re whiny, you’re obsessive, you’re insecure, you don’t just seize the day...And oh, you wear too much of that gel in your hair,” retorts Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green after being convinced to make a list of her paramour’s negative points, having found one he’d written about hers. Her father, in a later series, snipes “Nice hair. What’d ya do? Swim here?" Ross’s own sister comments that his hair hasn’t moved since 1989. Ouch.

www.telegraph.co.uk
