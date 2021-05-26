'I wasn't complacent' says Boris Johnson as he is put on the spot over Cummings's claims
Boris Johnson has dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he was complacent about the threat of coronavirus as the first wave approached. The Prime Minister was grilled on a series of claims made by Dominic Cummings in evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning, when he accused the Government of falling "disastrously short" of public expectations during the pandemic like "lions led by donkeys".www.telegraph.co.uk