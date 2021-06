An FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder over an off-duty shooting on a moving subway train outside Washington DC.Eduardo Valdivia, 37, is accused of attacking a passenger on the Metro Red Line train after a “verbal exchange.”The passenger suffered several non-fatal gunshot wounds in the December 2020 incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Mr Valdivia was also charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to unsealed records from Montgomery County Circuit Court.The incident happened after a maskless passenger “started hounding” Mr Valdivia as the train approached...