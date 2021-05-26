Cancel
GRAINS-Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

Agriculture Online
 17 days ago

* Market weighs good U.S. conditions, tight global supply * Soybeans fall further, pressured by U.S. planting progress * Wheat extends losses as harvest outlook improves (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in the previous session when favourable U.S. growing conditions encouraged selling. Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by favourable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday. The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT. Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday's one-month low. New-crop December corn inched down 0.3% to $5.14. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report issued after Monday's market close that farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average of 80%. "This report is ... an expression of the predominant topic at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions," Commerzbank said in a note. Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month. Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back from recent highs, although analysts remained cautious about the agency's outlook. Steps by China to rein in commodity prices have also encouraged investors to trim positions in grain markets, traders said. CBOT soybeans inched down 0.4% to $15.05-3/4 a bushel. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, the USDA data showed on Monday. Traders were monitoring export flows from Argentina, a major supplier of soymeal and corn, amid continuing strike action by port workers. CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.51-1/4 a bushel. Tunisia issued a tender to be held on Thursday to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat, according to traders, in what could provide another sign of export competition at the start of the upcoming season. Prices at 1223 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 651.25 -5.25 -0.80 640.50 1.68 CBOT corn 624.00 3.75 0.60 484.00 28.93 CBOT soy 1505.75 -6.00 -0.40 1311.00 14.86 Paris wheat Sep 205.50 0.25 0.12 192.50 6.75 Paris maize Jun 253.75 -0.75 -0.29 198.75 27.67 Paris rape Aug 502.75 -5.25 -1.03 393.00 27.93 WTI crude oil 65.76 -0.31 -0.47 48.52 35.53 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.19 1.2100 1.05 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and David Clarke)

www.agriculture.com
