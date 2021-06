DETROIT, MI – Jujuan Keenan Parks, 30-years-old, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with three separate occurrences that took place on the west side of Detroit. On December 3rd, 2019, Jujuan Parks was also charged in connection with the homicide of Detroit Police Department (DPD) officer Rasheen McClain. He currently has a jury trial scheduled for August 30, 2021 before Judge Bruce Morrow in Third Circuit Court.