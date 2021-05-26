Cancel
M&S’s clothing arm is in the last chance saloon

By Ben Marlow
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleIt has become tediously commonplace for businesses to proclaim that the pandemic has presented a one-time only opportunity to accelerate much-needed change. Marks & Spencer is as guilty as any with its new “never the same again” slogan. It certainly sounds bold and catchy, but does it actually mean anything? Like so many corporate mission statements it risks becoming just another empty soundbite unless genuine change is delivered at a company that has elevated corporate distress to an art form with repeated turnaround plans.

