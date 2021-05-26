Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Woman who face pig's blood vandalism charges organize George Floyd vigil in Santa Rosa

By Debora Villalon
BayInsider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa held a George Floyd remembrance Tuesday, organized and led by three women who face local vandalism charges in connection with the Derek Chauvin trial. "To gather here a year later is powerful because we are still here," said Amber Lucas, flanked by Kristen Aumoithe...

www.ktvu.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastopol, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Andy Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Pig#Police Brutality#Profiling#County Police#No Charges For Cops#Cops Police#Sonoma County Sheriff#Sonoma Sheriff#Animal Blood#Calif#Husband Neil#Garage#Harassment#Oink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Santa Rosa, CAksro.com

Today Marks Official Start to Fire Season in Santa Rosa

Fire season officially begins today for the city of Santa Rosa’s Fire Department. The department says they expect “another long and significant fire season” which is not being helped by recent hot and dry weather and drought conditions. The department will begin weed abatement inspections making sure that property owners cut weeds and seasonal grasses that are over four inches in height and maintain this practice throughout the fire season. There will also be a series of Wildfire Ready Community Workshops starting next Monday to help the community further prepare for the wildfire season. Learn more at srcity.org/wildfireready.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Windsor, CAksro.com

Woman Arrested for Purse Theft in Windsor

A Santa Rosa woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. The sheriff’s office reports that on May 9th, an elderly woman had her purse stolen inside a retail store. The female suspect, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, was confronted by another customer. Hernandez tossed the purse but left with the victim’s wallet. As the deputy took the report, the victim received a notification on her cellphone that one of her credit cards had recently been used at a business in Santa Rosa. After obtaining surveillance video from that business, Deputies were able to arrest Hernandez on May 13th. They found the stolen credit cards and personal identifying cards of the victim in her possession. Officers also found additional stolen items, including credit cards and checks, belonging to other victims.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Man identified in fatal Santa Rosa SMART train collision

The man who was struck and killed by a SMART train Tuesday was Rodrigo Banuelos Jaimes, 53, of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said Friday. The investigation of the circumstances of the collision and whether it was an accident or a suicide is still ongoing, Valencia said.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...