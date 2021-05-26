Office buildings planned for Gilbert mixed-use project

Construction began Tuesday on a $13 million expansion of Ross Aviation’s facilities at the Scottsdale Airport, which will add 50,000 square feet of hangar space. The idea had been in the works for a few years, Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation said, but the plans took a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the project, which is being built by JE Dunn Construction, is planned to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.