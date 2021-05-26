Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Honors Megan Fox On Anniversary Of 1st Time She Said 'I Love You' & Fans Go Wild

Time flies when you’re in love. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of a special moment between him and Megan Fox, and fans couldn’t handle how ‘cute’ he was. Machine Gun Kelly marked a noteworthy milestone between him and Megan Fox on Tuesday. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (née Colson Baker, 31) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan, 35, dropped the L-bomb and took their budding relationship to the whole new level. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate. This gesture was quite touching for fans, and many couldn’t believe that Colson had committed to memory the precise date that Megan decided to say those three words.

