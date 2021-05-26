Cancel
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like sizzle is about to fizzle

By Jim Caldwell
foxlexington.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – The first round of showers and storms will be here soon. These are all tied to the first cold front of the week. There is a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for later today. The primary threat is strong winds and heavy rain. As of this moment, it doesn’t look like a widespread thing. However, if you get caught under one of these, it could be rough. This chance will slowly end later tonight. That same front will linger in our area for a while longer. As long as it is here, there will be some showers and storms. Though, I do not expect a total washout with those. Some to our west might be a little strong.

