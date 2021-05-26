New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Arrowhead Library System (ALS) now offers free access to the popular Creativebug online resource for patrons residing in Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties. Enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy to navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children.