New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Over the past few years I have been obsessed with cheese and charcuterie boards, and recently have started to expand on different themes like dessert boards or movie night boards. I love finding different cheeses to pair with fruits, meats and veggies. This year I made my New Year’s Resolution around boards, make more and try new things, so far it has been a huge success with my family. There are a handful of books of this topic but below are a few of my favorite, plus a taco one for inspiration! In my personal opinion you can never go wrong with a taco board!