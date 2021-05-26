Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

Getting married is one of the most wonderful experiences in this life until the after-effects start to appear. There was a time when I was able to fit into the skinniest clothes ever and Rick any outfit that I'd like. But after getting married, I started putting on weight, and life became tough. I couldn't fit into my favorite outfits; even my wedding gown was too skinny for me to wear. After a few years of marriage, I had two kids, and I had left my job to look after my kids. This was the time when fats started to creep into my happy life and spoiled it. At first, it was just a general chubby body and face that looked cute somehow, and the fat was barely noticeable. But being home all day and doing the least physical work made me fatter. Soon everyone noticed and pointed out that I was putting on weight, and I realized that I had to do something about this undesirable fat layer around my body. I tried to stick to a very low-calorie diet and tried exhausting exercises, but it did nothing. The fat was too stubborn to go away, and it kept on refusing to leave my body no matter what I did to get slim. That's when I got to know about PhenQ from a friend of mine.