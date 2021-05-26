Cancel
Photography

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

By Nate
Pleated-Jeans.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. — Aesop. Welcome to today’s funny pic dump quote and funny pictures dump. If you’re new around here, this is kind of a daily thing, Monday-Friday. If you’re not new, well, you know the drill. May is here and...

pleated-jeans.com
PhotographyPleated-Jeans.com

People Who Quit Their Jobs On The First Day Are Sharing Their “I’m Outta Here” Moments (20 Pics)

The first day at a new job will tell you a lot about what to expect from it. The best jobs are ones with fun coworkers and, until I read this thread, let you keep your money. Someone asked people who quit their job on the first day to share their “I’m outta here” moments and the responses will make you want to quit for them. I’ve worked for some awful employers in my day but none of them were this bad.
PhotographyPleated-Jeans.com

Some People Really Do Just Want To Watch The World Burn (25 Pics)

“Some men just want to watch the world burn.” You may remember that quote from Michael Caine as Alfred in The Dark Knight. It’s true. MadLads, chaotic neutral, call them what you will. They are on this Earth to spread anarchy for anarchy’s sake. This doesn’t necessarily make them evil....
Photographyproz.com

Pic Collection – Images With Text

On this occasion, we are collecting pictures with text in them. This will help improve our client’s AI tool, for better automatic translations. Own a phone with a camera to take pictures. Have access to a good internet connection, so you can upload your pictures. Follow some simple guidelines that...
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby #2!! (PICS)

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child, MTO News has learned. And her baby bump was on full display during her most recent performance. Cardi has been laying low in recent months – now we know why. The platinum selling female rap star has been staying out of the public eye. And MTO News has learned it’s because she’s trying to enjoy her pregnancy, with husband Offset.
Designers & Collectionsfuraffinity.net

Takoizu Pal Pic!

This is who me and the fiancé are staying with for the last tiny length of our anniversary/engagement trip ^^. Funny story! Takoizu has had other fursuits and owners in the past and sorta kinda is like a cousin to Py. The original fursuit for Takoizu had a big part in Py’s style I think, and this meeting of suits had been a looooong time in the making hehe.
Visual ArtPleated-Jeans.com

Truly Fascinating Things People Decided To Share Online (40 Pics)

The internet is still used for good. Sure, there’s plenty of bad but I choose to focus on funny memes and interesting pictures. People sharing fun stuff. One of my favorite internet avenues is folks who have fascinating information and/or pictures that I wouldn’t even know to search for. This...
Photographytuipster.com

Found this pic of me as a child

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. President Jimmy Carter once told a joke during a speech in Japan that caused the audience to burst into laughter. Impressed, he asked how the interpreter got such a laugh. The interpreter admitted to saying, "President Carter told a funny...
PhotographyBikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Brugge, België

Photo submitted by Gerry De Coninck from their ride around the cobblestones in Brugge, Belgium. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Technologysecondlife.com

Second Life Pic of the Day 06.01.2021

Happy Pride Month! Today's Second Life pic of the day is by Coral Lacey. For a chance to have your image featured as the Second Life pic of the day, submit your work to the Official Second Life Flickr Group, but don't forget to read the rules!
Weight Lossbaltimorenews.net

PhenQ Results - My Shocking 30 Day PhenQ Review (Before & After Pics)

Getting married is one of the most wonderful experiences in this life until the after-effects start to appear. There was a time when I was able to fit into the skinniest clothes ever and Rick any outfit that I'd like. But after getting married, I started putting on weight, and life became tough. I couldn't fit into my favorite outfits; even my wedding gown was too skinny for me to wear. After a few years of marriage, I had two kids, and I had left my job to look after my kids. This was the time when fats started to creep into my happy life and spoiled it. At first, it was just a general chubby body and face that looked cute somehow, and the fat was barely noticeable. But being home all day and doing the least physical work made me fatter. Soon everyone noticed and pointed out that I was putting on weight, and I realized that I had to do something about this undesirable fat layer around my body. I tried to stick to a very low-calorie diet and tried exhausting exercises, but it did nothing. The fat was too stubborn to go away, and it kept on refusing to leave my body no matter what I did to get slim. That's when I got to know about PhenQ from a friend of mine.
RedditPleated-Jeans.com

Real Life “Cheat Codes” From People Who Took It To The Next Level (25 Pics)

Real-life can be challenging and if there’s a cheat code that will help ease the struggle of daily life, then you should share it with the world. This is exactly what people are doing after someone asked the folks of Reddit to share their real-life cheat codes and some of them are brilliant. Just little tips to help you out.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Kangana Ranaut Spends Time With Family After Recovering From COVID-19 (See Pics)

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures with family members on Saturday. The actress, who has tested Covid 19 negative, is glad that she can now spend time with her close ones. In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Champi From Mother at Her Beautiful Manali Home (See Pic).
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Five Moments From Dhanush’s Gangster Flick That Got Us Really Excited For June 18 (View Pics)

Jagame Thandhiram trailer is out and fans can’t stop watching it on loop. It has everything Dhanush followers love to see their favourite actor do. From what we understood, the film is about a small-time gangster from Madurai who is hired for a job in London by an Englishman goon. But Dhanush desires to be a raging Tamil gangster on the streets of London. The trailer has several moments that left us wanting more. Let us tell you five of the most interesting ones. Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush And Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gangster Movie Goes All Guns Blazing From Tamil Nadu To London (Watch Video)
Photographybrickfanatics.com

Brick Pic of the Day: Samba

Are you a great LEGO photographer? Have you built an impressive MOC? E-mail [email protected] to get your image featured as the Brick Pic of the Day.
Beauty & Fashionnewsbrig.com

When Huma Qureshi Gave Those Pretty Girl-Next-Door Vibes In Her White Anarkali Suit (View Pics)

Huma Qureshi was busy promoting her next web series, Maharani these days and made some stunning appearances for its e-promotions. From a chic bodycon dress to a simple Anarkali suit and also a power dressing later, she probably picked all the dreamy designs while winning our hearts, one outfit at a time. There were a few hit and miss attempts by her but the one that we are discussing today certainly found a place in the ‘hit’ category. Huma Qureshi Takes Her Fashion Game a Notch Higher During Maharani Promotions (View Pics).
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...