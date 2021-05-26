Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

24-year-old Virginia man leads N.C., Va. police on high-speed chase that ends in Halifax County

By From staff reports
yourgv.com
 17 days ago

A 24-year-old Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading North Carolina and Virginia authorities on a high-speed chase through both states before being detained in Halifax County. According to 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Shaqwan Jarrell Richardson was stopped for a...

www.yourgv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Halifax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Halifax, VA
City
Halifax, NC
County
Halifax County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Chase#Virginia State Police#County Police#Halifax County Residents#Man#Suspect#Allie Clay Road#Officer#Riverdale#Clay#Authorities#Traffic Stop#Va#Jarrell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Virginia StateWBTM

Halifax County woman has now been missing for 12 years

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have renewed their appeal for information on a Halifax County woman who was last seen leaving a Sheetz store in 2009. Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of Hattie Gertrude Brown’s disappearance. She was seen on May 16, 2009 with her nephew at a convenience store just outside South Boston near the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

South Boston man pleads guilty in 2020 homicide

A South Boston man pleaded guilty Thursday in Halifax County Circuit Court to first-degree murder along with other charges stemming from a March 2020 homicide. Darrin Lamont Crawley entered a plea agreement for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

South Boston man faces grand larceny charge

A 56-year-old South Boston man faces a felony charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest/obstruction of justice, no threat/force, according to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office records. Timothy Allen Weatherford of Oak Level Road was charged for the alleged offenses that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, and deputy...