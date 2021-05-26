Cancel
Abercrombie’s online investments, reopening fuel revenue beat

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a bigger-than-expected 61% jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to stores and its beefed up online business. Shares rose 6% as the company also posted a surprise quarterly profit and said that the momentum had...

wiky.com
